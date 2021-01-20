First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 1.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $98.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

