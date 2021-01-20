First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.66. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $98.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

