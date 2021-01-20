First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period.

