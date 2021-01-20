First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Shares Down 1.8%

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) shares traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72. 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.73% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

