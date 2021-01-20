First United Bank Trust Buys Shares of 2,597 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

NYSE PRU opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.