First United Bank Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First United Bank Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,060,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,363,000 after purchasing an additional 266,873 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,009,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,730,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 887,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 614.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 578,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,096,000 after purchasing an additional 497,300 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 485,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $313.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $313.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.