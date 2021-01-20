First United Bank Trust Purchases Shares of 1,304 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after acquiring an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after buying an additional 315,851 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after buying an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $37,993,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

