First United Bank Trust Sells 5,785 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

