Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.42

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $7.70. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 5,190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

