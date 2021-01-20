Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

DFP stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.