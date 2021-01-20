Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Stock Position Decreased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 66.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

