FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Position Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 29.9% in the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 44.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 71.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

