FLO (FLO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,357.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One FLO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $30,357.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

