Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 154.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Flushing Financial worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $548.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $21.32.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

