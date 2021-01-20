Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

FLUX opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter worth about $2,459,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.