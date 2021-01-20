FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,768,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $847,000.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

