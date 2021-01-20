FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.