FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fluidigm by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 166,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Fluidigm Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $439.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

