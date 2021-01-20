FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $234,000 Stock Position in Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Vitru worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTRU. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Vitru during the third quarter valued at about $81,079,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Vitru during the third quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Vitru during the third quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vitru during the third quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vitru during the third quarter valued at about $848,000.

Vitru stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65. Vitru Limited has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vitru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vitru in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Vitru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

