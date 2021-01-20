FNY Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.76. 7,627,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,499 shares of company stock valued at $41,301,192. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

