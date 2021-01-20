FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Unilever by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 834.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

NYSE UL opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

