FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PANA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.22% of Panacea Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANA opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65.

About Panacea Acquisition

Panacea Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

