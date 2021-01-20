FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,956 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth about $783,000.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

TIGO stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.