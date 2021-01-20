FOAM (FOAM) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and approximately $32,392.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00056418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.43 or 0.00508132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.41 or 0.03789762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00015874 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,178,485 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

