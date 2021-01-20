Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have increased in the past six months. Sturdy advancement in the digital realm coupled with a robust brand portfolio has been aiding the stock. Moreover, the company’s investments in expansion of product lines have been yielding. We note that the company’s basketball footwear category witnessed strong momentum during third-quarter fiscal 2020. Speaking of digital growth, the company’s online platform registered growth of over 50% during the third quarter. During the quarter, the company witnessed robust digital traffic across most of its banners and regions. Management remains committed to bolstering digital capabilities including improvement of mobile and web platforms. The company is also focusing on revamping its store fleet as well as enhancing efficiency in supply chain and inventory management.”

Several other analysts have also commented on FL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

FL opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 509,575 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $19,695,073.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833 and sold 53,310 shares valued at $2,299,796. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $82,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 37.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $17,505,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,531 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

