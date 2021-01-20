Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect Forestar Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

FOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.