Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 136 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 2,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $112.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

