Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 2,352 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 203.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $348.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $350.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

