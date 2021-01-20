Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys New Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 481,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,587,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 94.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 253,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $41,066,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 219,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LFUS stock opened at $279.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $285.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00. Insiders have sold 100,426 shares of company stock valued at $22,514,419 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

