Forte Capital LLC ADV Invests $369,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,129,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 598,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,143 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 389,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 299,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

