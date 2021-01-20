Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 175 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

