Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 1,840 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Shares of CNI opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

