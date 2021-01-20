Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 88 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,163,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $580.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $582.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.04.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold a total of 63,758 shares of company stock worth $26,985,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

