Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

