Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $221.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.