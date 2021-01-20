Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Raymond James increased their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of FTAI opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 171.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.