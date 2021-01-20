Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

FOJCY stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

