FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.88

FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 307166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.98, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66.

About FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) (CVE:FPX)

FPX Nickel Corp., a junior nickel mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Decar Project covering an area of approximately 245 square kilometers located in central British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.