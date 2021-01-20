Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.78

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 72633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRGA)

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

