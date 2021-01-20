Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $124.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,760. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

