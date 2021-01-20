Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,453,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 866,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 245,620 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.29 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

