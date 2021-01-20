Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €38.73 ($45.56) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.86. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.