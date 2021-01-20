Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.07.

FRPT opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.13. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,310.12, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $149.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

