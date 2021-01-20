Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.07.

Shares of FRPT opened at $144.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average is $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $149.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 45.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 56.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 313,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,651,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

