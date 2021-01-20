Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

