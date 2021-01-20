Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 22,496 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.83% of WSFS Financial worth $41,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,458 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $57,707.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 12,204 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $401,633.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,396 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $162.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

