Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $34,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $350,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

