Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Buys 43,153 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.41% of LCI Industries worth $45,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.71.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCII opened at $144.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.41. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $147.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

