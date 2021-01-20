Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,480 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $58,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,025.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $278.05 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $275.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.58.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

