Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $51.06 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.59% of BankUnited worth $51,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 976.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 273.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $292,842.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

